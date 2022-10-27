Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif Pull A Selena Gomez-Hailey Bieber, Goof Around At The Gym

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor’s famous exes, reunited at the gym today and we are getting a Selena Gomez-Hailey Bieber deja-vu. The Gehraiyaan actress took to her Instagram account and revealed that she was working out with the Phone Bhoot actress on Thursday.

In the video, Deepika Padukone was seen attempting to perform the flying yoga while Katrina was recording it. Sharing the video, Deepika wrote, “Me working really hard in the gym!💪🏽 Meanwhile, @katrinakaif upto no good (filming) me…"

The video led to reactions from many, including Varun Dhawan and Ishaan Khatter. Varun wrote, “Hahahaa" while Ishaan wrote, “The mummy returns." Fans were thrilled to see Katrina and Deepika hanging out together. “You and Kat are gym buddies???? Omg," a fan wrote. “OMG we need a picture together with Katrina please!" requested a fan. “What you and KAT?!?? like this is gonna break internet," a third fan wrote.

It was long reported that Deepika and Katrina’s relationship was sour owing to their past with Ranbir. However, over the years, the actresses have made rare gestures to mend their ties. In 2018, when Deepika married Ranveer Singh, Katrina was seen making her way to the wedding reception. Deepika also was seen wishing Katrina on her birthday a couple of times.

Speaking about their bond in 2019, Katrina told India Today that they’ve come a long way and respect each other. “Even if in the past that relationship has been where you don’t see eye to eye, it’s still now a relationship. So in a strange way I kind of felt that I was involved in this celebration of their wedding. I wanted to go and wish them. This is somebody who has come into the industry, we both came in our teens and now we are not in our teens. There is a sense of mutual respect and acknowledgement of the other person. It’s nice that we have a sense of friendship between us," Katrina said.

