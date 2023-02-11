Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor starrer romantic drama Tamasha portrayed the essence of love in modern times from a whole new perspective. When it was released in November 2015, it gave the viewers another angle to understand life amid love relationships. Coming from the house of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Tamasha is all set to rejuvenate the feeling of love in valentine’s week with its re-release in all the PVR cinemas.

Yes, you read it right. To bring back the romance to the big screen, Tamasha has been re-released in PVR theaters across the nation. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took to their social media and shared the poster of the film while announcing the same. “This Valentine’s week, celebrate their love story with your loved one! Tamasha re-releases in all @pvrcinemas_official near you! 😍💥" the caption wrote.

Advertisement

Earlier, it was also announced Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic-film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) will also be re-releasing this Valentine’s week. It was reported that the film will be released in 37 cities across India, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Lucknow, Noida, Dehradun, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Chennai, Vellore, Trivandrum.

Besides Tamasha and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, several other iconic movies have also been re-released to celebrate the Valentine’s week. These include Titanic (English), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (Hindi), Tamasha (Hindi), Jab We Met (Hindi), Ticket to Paradise (English), Ved (Marathi), Geetha Govindam (Telugu), Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (Tamil), Hridayam (Malayalam), Googly (Kannada), Love Ni Bhavai (Gujarati) and more.

Read all the Latest Movies News here