Home » News » Movies » Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's Tamasha Re-Releases In Theatres Ahead of Valentine's Day

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's Tamasha Re-Releases In Theatres Ahead of Valentine's Day

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Imtiaz Ali, Tamasha was originally released in November 2015.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 13:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Tamasha is all set to rejuvenate the feeling of love this valentine's week. (Photo: Instagram)
Tamasha is all set to rejuvenate the feeling of love this valentine's week. (Photo: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor starrer romantic drama Tamasha portrayed the essence of love in modern times from a whole new perspective. When it was released in November 2015, it gave the viewers another angle to understand life amid love relationships. Coming from the house of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Tamasha is all set to rejuvenate the feeling of love in valentine’s week with its re-release in all the PVR cinemas.

Yes, you read it right. To bring back the romance to the big screen, Tamasha has been re-released in PVR theaters across the nation. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took to their social media and shared the poster of the film while announcing the same. “This Valentine’s week, celebrate their love story with your loved one! Tamasha re-releases in all @pvrcinemas_official near you! 😍💥" the caption wrote.

Advertisement

Earlier, it was also announced Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic-film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) will also be re-releasing this Valentine’s week. It was reported that the film will be released in 37 cities across India, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Lucknow, Noida, Dehradun, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Chennai, Vellore, Trivandrum.

RELATED NEWS

Besides Tamasha and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, several other iconic movies have also been re-released to celebrate the Valentine’s week. These include Titanic (English), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (Hindi), Tamasha (Hindi), Jab We Met (Hindi), Ticket to Paradise (English), Ved (Marathi), Geetha Govindam (Telugu), Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (Tamil), Hridayam (Malayalam), Googly (Kannada), Love Ni Bhavai (Gujarati) and more.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 11, 2023, 13:44 IST
last updated: February 11, 2023, 13:44 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sherlyn Chopra Turns 39: Top 10 Hot and Sexy Looks of the Bold Actress You Must See Now

+10PHOTOS

Karan Johar, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Juhi Chawla Share Unseen Photos From Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Wedding, See Pics