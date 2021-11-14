Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Jet Off to Secret Destination to Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have headed on a secret getaway to celebrate their third wedding anniversary together. Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018. The couple had a destination wedding in Lake Como, Italy, with their close family and friends present at the ceremony. The couple had two wedding ceremonies-an Anand Karaj ceremony and another in a South Indian style.

According to an ETimes report, the couple decided to spend some quality time together outside Mumbai. A source close to the couple shared, “Despite their, jam-packed shoot schedules, Deepika and Ranveer made it a point to take some time off and unwind together on their third marriage anniversary."

The Bajirao Mastani co-stars dated for six years before they got married. Their romance bloomed on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ke Rasleela Ram-Leela. Though they didn’t confirm their relationship for over six years, their public joint appearances and social media banter spoke volumes. Apart from this, they always spoke highly of each other at interviews, and conferences.

Speaking about the wedding, Deepika had told Filmfare, “There are so many memorable moments. My mother doing the kanyadaan. Also that moment on November 13, when I was getting my mehendi done and the sun came out. Ranveer and I have a connection with the sun, we love the sun. Everything was perfect. Not one bag got misplaced, no one missed a flight, it was all in place."

Deepika and Ranveer have worked in multiple movies together. This includes Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. They will reunite on-screen in the upcoming movie ’83. Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen as the cricketer’s wife Romi.

