Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Surprise Fans As They Attend Shankar Mahadevan's Concert In US

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of Bollywood’s most-loved couples. They never fail to leave fans in complete awe with their love-filled moments. Recently, the duo along with the actress’ sister Anisha and her parents attended Shankar Mahadevan’s concert in California. While the fans were left completely surprised, several pictures and videos of DeepVeer from the concert are now going viral on social media.

In the viral photos and videos, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen dancing their heart out in traditional attires. Deepika wore a green suit and accessorised her look with big earrings. On the other hand, Ranveer sported a yellow kurta. In another clip, the fans around can be heard singing Happy Birthday for Ranveer, whose birthday is on July 6. Later, Ranveer also joined Shankar Mahadevan on stage and jammed to his own Gully Boy rap song.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has a number of projects lined up. She will be next seen in Project K which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in key roles. Apart from this, the actress will also share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the much-awaited Pathaan. The film will hit theatres in January next year. Besides this, Deepika also has Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter and the Indian adaptation of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was recently in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He is currently working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Alia Bhatt. He is also gearing up for the release of the Man Vs Wild special episode along with Bear Grylls. The episode titled Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls will be released on July 8.

