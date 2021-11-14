Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Wedding Anniversary: A Timeline of Their Magical Love Story

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrate their third wedding anniversary today (November 14). The couple continues to set relationship goals for millions of fans who first saw the couple on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram-Leela in 2013.

As fans celebrate the third wedding anniversary of the couple, we take a look at their love story which unfolded behind the scenes. Ranveer first met Deepika at the Zee Cine Awards in Macau, in 2012. It is true that during the making of Ram-Leela, which was Bhansali’s take on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, the actors got the opportunity to spend time with each other.

Soon after the release of the movie on November 15, 2013, Ranveer and Deepika started dating. However, at the time the couple had kept their relationship a secret. After years of dating, Deepika and Ranveer started to openly talk about their relationship. Both Deepika and Ranveer used to drop endearing comments on each other’s Instagram posts, setting relationship goals for the fans.

In this picture shared by Ranveer on June 15, 2018, the actor was seen in an open white shirt showing off his washboard abs. Deepika’s comment on this picture- “mine"- seemingly confirmed their romance. The couple got engaged back in 2014 and as Deepika revealed in an interview to Filmfare, that no one knew about it, except their respective parents and sisters.

During her appearance on the sixth season of Koffee with Karan, in October 2018, Deepika had finally admitted on national television that she had been dating Ranveer for six years. Soon after her appearance on the show, Deepika and Ranveer had announced their wedding on October 21, 2018.

The wedding pictures shared by the couple had flooded the social media feeds of Indian fans and followers and emerged as one of the most double-tapped posts on social media. The couple tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony held at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy.

Wishing Ranveer and Deepika a happy wedding anniversary!

