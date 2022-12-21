Deepika Padukone Approves Yashraj Mukhate's New Song on Her FIFA World Cup Reel, Watch

A combination of Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone and social media sensation Yashraj Mukhate is sure to take the Internet by storm. The Rasode Me Kaun Tha fame is back with a new song, and this time, it features the Pathaan actress. Yashraj has turned Deepika's recent Instagram reel about FIFA World Cup 2022 into a song. On Tuesday, he took to his Instagram and shared a new video in which he said, “So yesterday Deepika Padukone put a Reel on her profile where she spoke at a speed of 100 BPM (beats per minute) exactly. So, I obviously turned it into a song." Captioning the post, Yashraj wrote, “More beautiful! More beautiful!"

Watch video:

In the video, Deepika is heard saying, “Well, at the moment, I feel nervous. But, I also feel a lot of gratitude. It is one of the biggest sporting moments in history. This is my first time at a FIFA World Cup. As you can see, we are in Doha but yes this is my very first FIFA World Cup."

Listening to the video further, the music producer combined the music and beats in a chorus where the Bajirao Mastani actress can be heard saying, “Its craftsmanship makes it even more beautiful." In addition, Yashraj played the words “more beautiful" on a loop.

“I'm wearing Louis Vuitton. It's a very special look that is so perfect for what we are going to do which is unveiling the trophy. But at the same time, it's really comfortable," Deepika concluded.

The Happy New Year actress also reposted the video on her Instagram Story and appreciated Yashraj's talent. She wrote, “This is epic, Yashraj Mukhate."

As soon as the video went viral, fans flooded the comments section and expressed their liking for the song. The video has amused nearly 2 million views on Instagram with numerous likes and comments. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, “Ranveer Singh getting emotional in the corner- meri biwi, meri trophy, mera award, meri Deepika, meri raani, meri Mastani, meri meri meri Christmas," while another wrote, “You are genius." A third one wrote, “What people are not understanding is that it's not easy to use random lines of some interview and make a song out of it…For me, this song is just fab…Great work as always!"

Yashraj Mukhate rose to prominence after his Rasode Mein Kaun Tha remix went viral. Since his popularity, he has collaborated on a song with Vishal Bharadwaj and has been invited as a guest on the talent-based reality show L'il Champs, among other projects.

