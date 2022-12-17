Deepika Padukone Asked to Click Pic With Lionel Messi At FIFA Finals, Check Her Reply

Amidst all the hype around her upcoming film Pathaan, Deepika Padukone has flown to Qatar for the finals of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday. The actress will be unveiling the World Cup trophy. Deepika was spotted at the Mumbai airport before leaving for Qatar. Besides her keen fashion sense, what stole the limelight was her interaction with a pap about getting a selfie with football legend Lionel Messi.

In a video that’s going viral, Deepika can be seen making her way inside the airport in a beige ensemble. Sporting a smile on her face, the actress nodded at the paps when one of the cameramen asks her to click a photo with Lionel Messi. Initially, she couldn’t hear the paparazzo. However, the pap continued to explain that he is a great fan of Messi and would want her to click a photo with the football legend. The Bollywood diva upon hearing the request quickly responded, “Batati hun (I’ll tell him)."

Watch the video here:

Following her love for neutrals, Deepika Padukone chose comfy beige trousers along with a matching elongated jacket for her airport look. It was her white body-hugging top that broke the monotony of her style statement.

The finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played between Argentina and France at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Deepika has a series of projects lined up for release. The actress will be seen making a cameo appearance in Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus. The actress will kickstart 2023 with the release of Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan in January. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has already been making a lot of headlines. The film reportedly is a spy thriller that sees Shah Rukh playing the role of a RAW agent with Deepika Padukone. Actor John Abraham will be seen as the antagonist in Pathaan.

Apart from this, she also has Project K and Fighter in the pipeline.

