It seems like Deepika Padukone opted to fly economy instead of taking a first-class seat during her recent travel. A video has been shared on Reddit showing the Pathaan actress making her way from the far end of the craft and heading to the washroom. Deepika maintained a low profile on board the flight, avoiding any kind of attention towards her.

In the video, Deepika was seen wearing an orange ensemble with a baseball cap to help keep fans’ attention at bay. It isn’t clear when and on which flight she was on board. Watch the video below:

This isn’t the first time a Bollywood star has been spotted travelling economy. In December, News18.com gained access to an exclusive video showing Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flying economy. In the video, Katrina Kaif was seen wearing a black ensemble, wearing a cap and a black mask along with a pair of sunglasses. Whereas Vicky Kaushal was seen wearing a grey outfit while wearing a cap, mask, and sunglasses as well. The actors were seen making their way to their seats without grabbing unnecessary attention.

Meanwhile, Deepika has begun the year with a bang. The actress starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathaan. The film emerged as her biggest film box office-wise. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday tweeted that the film is close to the Rs 500 crore collection mark.

“#Pathaan gets a boost thanks to #ValentinesDay [third Tue; Day 21]… Hence, [third] Tue records higher numbers than Mon… [Week 3] Fri 5.75 cr, Sat 11 cr, Sun 12.60 cr, Mon 4.10 cr, Tue 5.40 cr. Total: ₹ 481.35 cr. #Hindi. #India biz," he tweeted.

Deepika is currently shooting for Fighter. Billed to be India’s first aerial action franchise, the film marks Deepika’s first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi have been roped into playing crucial roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres in January 2024.

Besides Fighter, Deepika is also a part of the Hindi remake of The Intern, sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in director Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3, opposite Ajay Devgan.

