Deepika Padukone Exudes Boss Lady Vibe as She Turns Cover Girl for a Magazine; See Pics

Deepika Padukone has been in the news for quite a few days now. From reports of her hospitalization to rumours of separation with husband Ranveer Singh, she has been grabbing headlines. But now, she is commanding our attention with her latest photoshoot for a magazine cover.

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram to share the pictures from the photoshoot. She turned the covergirl for Vogue Arabia. The caption read, “#VogueArabia is ushering in #October2022 with Bollywood icon #DeepikaPadukone, who takes over the earthy terrains of Hatta for our latest issue." See the pictures here:

Deepika was hailed as the queen in comments. One fan wrote, “Deepika taking bollywood to new heights ❤️" Another said, “Ye hai real fire."

The issue is called the mind and body issue, and the actress had opened up about her mental health. “My experience with mental illness has brought me to this space today. I prioritize my mind and my body over everything else. You come into this world thinking that if you want to be a successful actor, you have to be all of these things. And then you discover along the way that you can also do it your way," she revealed.

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport yesterday, as she smiled and waved at paparazzi. he Gehraiyaan actress sported a striped sweater vest which she teamed up with a black tee-shirt and blue denim. She tied her hair into a messy bun and kept her make-up minimal. She stepped up her fashion game with a pair of black boots and looked absolutely stunning.

This is Deepika Padukone’s first appearance amid rumours that all is not well between her and Ranveer Singh. It all started after a viral Tweet claimed that the two actors’ marriage seems to have hit a rough patch. There were also reports that she had been hospitalised recently.

