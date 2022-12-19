Deepika Padukone Fans Fume Over FIFA 2022 World Cup Outfit, Ask 'Why Is She Dressed Like Duffel Bag?'

Deepika Padukone made history by becoming the first Indian to unveil the FIFA trophy at the FIFA 2022 World Cup on Sunday. The actress joined legendary Spanish footballer Iker Casillas at the unveiling ceremony. The actress was seen wearing a white shirt and brown overcoat, with a skirt and a black belt for the memorable occasion. While Deepika’s smile lit up the internet, her fans were angry with Louis Vuitton over the choice of clothes.

Upset fans took to the comments section and lashed out at the brand for not styling her well. “What did yall make my girl wear????" a disappointed fan asked the brand. “Louis Vuitton you should have given her something better to wear why are you doing that to her why?????" added another. “Why is Deepika in a bag?" a third fan asked. “But why is she dressed like a duffel bag," a fourth comment read.

Advertisement

Also read: Argentina Wins FIFA 2022 World Cup: Mohanlal Dubs Final ‘Glorious’; Alia Bhatt Sends Lionel Messi Love

“Stop putting atrocious clothes on this stunning stunning woman… she deserves better," a fan slammed the brand. “That outfit is a hate crime," a fan said. “Deepika usually stun events but this??? Who ever thought she look good in this!! She is an absolute beauty but this is such a miss," another heartbroken fan said.

Advertisement

Deepika was a part of the FIFA 2022 World Cup not only representing India but representing the team Pathaan. The actress will be seen alongside Shah Rukh and John Abraham. While Deepika unveiled the trophy, hah Rukh Khan joined legendary footballer Wayne Rooney to discuss all things football and Pathaan in a pre-match discussion.

The superstar revealed that he always wanted to star in an out-and-out action film and he finally got a chance to do it with Pathaan. After the legendary footballer and the superstar spoke about the game and movie, Shah Rukh Khan taught Rooney his signature arm pose. The actor showed him the trick but reminded everyone as well that no one can do it better than him!

Read all the Latest Movies News here