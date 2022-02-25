Deepika Padukone Finally Breaks Silence on Her New Hollywood Movie

Deepika Padukone’s latest movie Gehraiyaan has received mixed reviews but has been praised for its fresh and modern representation of relationships, and mental health. For most people, Deepika has given her one of the best performances in the film. As she moves ahead with her future projects, the actress opened up about her upcoming Hollywood movie in a recent interview.

It was in August last year that Deepika shared the news of her next Hollywood project. According to a report by Deadline, Deepika will be starring in a romantic comedy for STXfilms and Temple Hill that she will also be producing through her Ka Productions banner. The movie is touted to be “a sweeping cross-cultural story centered on Deepika."

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Deepika was asked if she could reveal more information about her upcoming international project. Responding to the question, the actress said that it was “too nascent a stage it is at, to be talking about that at this point." Besides her Hollywood project, Deepika is also working on three big Indian movies. The actress is working on Yash Raj productions’ Pathan which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, and John Abraham. Deepika will also star with Hrithik Roshan for Fighter and Telugu star Prabhas for Project K which is a science fiction film from filmmaker Nag Ashwin.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Deepika also shared how her family and friends have reacted to Gehraiyaan. The actress said, “I don’t think the reaction from my family, and friends, and industry has been different. It has actually been unanimous. I think everyone is reacting to how fresh this movie is. Everyone is reacting to how it was high time Indian cinema made a film like this or deserves a film like this." Deepika also added, “We haven’t seen such raw, real, and relatable grey characters in a long time or ever really."

Gehraiyaan also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa.

