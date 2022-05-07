Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Toned Figure in New Instagram Video; Alia Bhatt Drops Fiery Comment

Deepika Padukone’s love for yoga is not hidden from anyone. The actress is among the many Bollywood stars who swear by the ancient practice. On Friday, the 36-year-old posted a fitness video for a brand, and further revealed what yoga means to her. Deepika posted a long note to share her connection with yoga and how it helped her.

“I started practising yoga with consistency about two years ago after what felt like a deep inner calling," Deepika wrote while telling that starting yoga felt natural to her.

Dwelling on the features of yoga, Deepika added, “The beauty of yoga, apart from its numerous benefits, is that you can practice it in absolutely any space, in any part of the world. All you need is your mind and your body. I have, over the years, been exposed to several different types of workouts, exercises and practices, however it is practising yoga that makes me feel the most centred, balanced and grounded."

The social media post also caught the attention of fellow yogini and actress Alia Bhatt. Alia in the comments section called Deepika a “hottie" and added a few fire emojis.

Alia’s comment seemed to be in reference to Deepika’s look in the promotional video where she was seen practising yoga in a beige athleisure look.

Alia herself is a yoga lover, and has shared her practice sessions on social media on numerous occasions. On International Day of Yoga last year, she posted a video of herself performing yoga, with her pet cat Edward stealing the limelight.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in action thriller Pathaan which marks the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after more than 4 years. John Abraham is expected to play the role of antagonist in the Siddharth Anand directorial.

Alia, on the other hand, has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in which she is paired with Ranveer Singh.

