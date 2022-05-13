Deepika Padukone Flaunts Insane Yoga Poses in Trendy Athleisure; Ranveer Singh Has Best Reaction

From Pilates to yoga, Deepika Padukone can ace every workout effortlessly. In her latest Instagram pictures, Deepika is flaunting her insane yoga skills. Interestingly, the actress played the role of a yoga instructor in her last release ‘Gehraiyaan’.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a series of photos of herself performing various yoga poses. She captioned the images: “Some yoga flex". Deepika’s husband, actor Ranveer Singh, was quick to drop a flirty comment on he post. “Dayum," he wrote. Deepika is known to follow a disciplined lifestyle and diet.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently headed to France for the 75th Cannes film festival. The actress was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport earlier this week. Deepika looked absolutely stunning in an all-beige outfit which she teamed with minimal makeup and a black bag. Deepika was accompanied by her personal bodyguard.

Deepika Padukone will be a part of the competition jury at the Cannes Film Festival this year. French actor Vincent Lindon will be the president of the jury for the 75th edition, which kicks off next week. Lindon, who won the 2015 Best Actor award at Cannes for The Measure of a Man, starred in last year’s Palme d’Or winner ‘Titane’.

Joining Lindon on the jury panel along with Deepika are actor-director Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier. The jury will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honours at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28.

According to reports, Deepika, who has been a red carpet regular at the Cannes film festival since 2017, is expected to walk for all ten days.

