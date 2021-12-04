Deepika Padukone Flies to Hyderabad for Nag Ashwin's Magnum Opus With Prabhas, Receives a Warm Welcome

Deepika Padukone who already has a series of films lined up has joined hands with Nag Ashwin for his magnum opus with Prabhas. On Saturday, the actress was clicked at the airport as she travelled to Hyderabad for the film. Looking every bit like the superstar she is, Deepika sported a cropped lavender blazer-pant set and looked stunning as ever. The blazer with a white crop top was just perfect for her body. She teamed up her outfit with a silver high heels and a bun, she was all set for her day. Deepika looked awe-inspiring giving us a unique fashion goal.

Take a look at the video:

The actress also took to her Instagram Story section to give a glimpse of the warm welcome she received on reaching the state. The note read, “To the daughter of the South, who’s been ruling the hearts globally, To The princess of the nation, who’s cherished as a treasure, Welcome Home DP! Come, let’s conquer the world together."

Tentatively titled Project K, the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer is a mega canvas, pan India project that’s been in the news ever since its announcement.

Deepika joins the team of the multi-lingual on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Filmcity as she forays into the sci-fi genre with Project K, touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time. After wrapping her first schedule for the film, she will return to Mumbai to complete the dub for Shakun Batra’s film and to fulfil her brand commitments.

