Deepika Padukone Gives Fans Mermaid Vibes In These Stunning Underwater Clicks

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is an avid social media user. She likes to keep her fans updated with tids and bits about her personal and professional life by posting intriguing pictures and videos on social media. The Gehraiyaan actress who never ceases to impress her fans with her stunning clicks, took to Instagram on Thursday and treated her fans to a couple of gorgeous underwater pictures.

In the post featured on the photo-and-video-sharing platform, Deepika looks captivating as she strikes a pose while looking straight into the lens. The actress flaunts her toned body in a backless bikini. She had her luscious locks open while holding the stunning pose and the expressions. The next photo sees the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star, flaunting her back , while she strikes a pose by holding the fingers of one hand on the her shoulder. The actress looks mesmerising in both the pictures.

Taking to the captions, Deepika shared a quote by author Marisa Reichardt. She wrote, “Sometimes, the safest place to be is underwater… - Marisa Reichardt. #GehraiyaanOnPrime, Watch Now!"

Check the post below:

As soona as the post hit Instagram,scores of fans took to the comments section and showered love on the star by dropping lovestruck and fire emoticons. Some even termed her mermaid.

Deepika is heaping praises on social media for Gehraiyaan. The movie features Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. Earlier, Malaika Arora reviewed Gehraiyaan and called Deepika ‘Sublime’ in the film. She even sent out a hug to Ananya for mastering in her role in the movie.

The plot of Gehraiyaan revolves around Deepika’s Alisha, a woman whose six-year-old relationship with Karan (Dhairya Karwa) has grown monotonous. She has an affair with her cousin Tia’s (Pandey) fiance Zain, played by Siddhant.

Earlier, the movie hit the headlines when one reaction to the movie went viral on social media. A Twitter user, who goes by the name of Sahilarioussss, shared his review of Gehraiyaan on Twitter as soon as the movie was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11 and it went viral on the internet since then, with many finding the review more entertaining than the film itself. In his review, the user trolled Deepika for leaving his boyfriend of six years and falling at Siddhant’s feet in response to mild wordplay. He even went on to suggest people to rather watch Rupali Ganguly’s popular daily soap Anupamaa than waste their time on Gehraiyaan.

