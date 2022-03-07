Deepika Padukone Gives Glimpse of Her 'New Home' As She Begins Shoot for Pathaan in Spain

Deepika Padukone has arrived in Spain for the shoot of her upcoming film Pathaan, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The actress on Sunday shared a picture of her everyday view and called it her “new home". The actress also dropped her makeup-free selfie and tagged it as a ‘lazy Sunday’.

After a long wait, the release date of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan was recently out. SRK took to Instagram to share a teaser video of the film and announced the release date as January 25, 2023. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Pathaan has been in the making for some time now but until last week, the producers or the stars of the film had not made any official announcement about the same. The film wasn’t a part of the YRF release calendar for 2021 or 2022.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero. Deepika, who is the lead actress in the film, is also looking forward to the release of the Hindi adaptation of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and the Nag Ashwin film where she stars alongside Prabhas. She had recently said that she is also working on producing a film based on the life of her father Prakash Padukone. She was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan.

In a recent conversation with Filmfare, Deepika recalled “the most valuable pieces of advice" she received from Shah Rukh Khan, which was “to always work with people you know you are going to have a good time with, because while you are making a movie you are also living life, making memories and creating experiences."

She also spoke about the “worst advice" she received. “I received was to get breast implants. I was all of 18 and I often wonder how I had the wisdom to not take it seriously," she said.

