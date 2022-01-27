Deepika Padukone Goes Out In Blazer And No Pants; Internet Trolls Her, Says 'Ranveer Singh's Dress'

Deepika Padukone is on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie ‘Gehraiyaan’, and for the film’s recent event, the actress dressed to make a statement. Deepika was photographed in a blazer that had black-and-white stripes on it. The actress teamed her sexy attire with thigh-high black boots. Pants weren’t needed.

Deepika looked stunning as she kept her hair tied in a sleek braid. However, the actress received mixed response from netizens for her daring look. One user commented, “Deepika wearing Ranveer’s dress." While another one suggested, “Deepika needs new stylist and makeup artist." A third user wrote, “Ranveer’s stylist working for Deepika now."

Advertisement

Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra, stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday play cousins in the film, and Siddhant Chaturvedi plays the latter’s fiance. A meeting between Siddhant and Deepika’s characters leads to romantic feelings developing between them. The trailer shows that the film explores the grey areas of man-woman relationships, where the heart refuses to follow the rules laid down by life.

Earlier, Deepika’s co-star Ananya was trolled for wearing a bikini top in winter. Following this, Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen lending a freezing Ananya his blazer.

Advertisement

Karan Johar, who is the producer of Gehraiyaan, hosted the film’s trailer launch recently. He said that finding a title for the film was a tough task, and Gehraiyaan was locked as the film’s name only 1.5 months ago. Ananya added, “We took so long to come up with a title for this film because it is really difficult to sum it up in one word."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.