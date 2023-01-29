Deepika Padukone Greeted With 'Shah Rukh' Chants As She Visits Gaiety Galaxy Amid Pathaan Success

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan has been getting an overwhelming response from all. The film has also been breaking records at the box office. As Pathaan continues to win hearts, Deepika visited the iconic Gaiety Galaxy on Sunday evening to see how fans have been enjoying her film.

Deepika Padukone was seen dressed in a black sweatshirt and pants. She also covered her face with a black mask and added a cap to her look too. In a video that surfaced on social media, Deepika Padukone was seen greeted with ‘Shah Rukh’ chants by fans as she visited the theatre. Watch the video here:

Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan also greeted a sea of fans who gathered outside his residence Mannat. In the pictures that surfaced on social media, King Khan was seen waving at fans with a broad smile on his face. He sported a black tee and paired it with jeans of the same colour. The actor also added a band on his forehead and looked dapper as always. He also treated fans with his iconic SRK pose.

Released on January 25, Pathaan marks SRK’s comeback to the big screen after four years. Besides SRK and Deepika, the film also stars John Abraham in the lead. Pathaan has already crossed Rs 300 crore mark at the global box office in just three days. Earlier today, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Pathaan has overtaken SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 and Yash starrer KGF 2 to become the fastest film to enter Rs 200 crore club.

Meanwhile, team Pathaan is now all set to hold the first-ever media event. “It is said that the event is expected to take place on Monday, January 30, in Mumbai. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Siddharth Anand will also make their presence felt. It’ll be one of the biggest events of the year. The media has been waiting to see Shah Rukh and to interact with him," a source cited by Bollywood Hungama reported.

