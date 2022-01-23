Deepika Padukone Grins As She Teases Her Chemistry With Hrithik Roshan In Fighter: 'Have You Seen Us?'

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are teaming up for the first time in Fighter. The duo announced the film last year and has been spotted a couple of times with director Siddharth Anand in Mumbai. While fans are eager to Deepika and Hrithik on the big screen together, the actress is confident that fans will love their chemistry together.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama recently, Deepika was asked why people would love her and Hrithik’s chemistry on screen. The actress quipped, “Have you seen us?" She then explained, “I have always wanted to work with him, I feel like, you know sometimes it’s not just about wanting to work with someone, I just feel like there are so many things, it has to be the right script, it has to be the right director, it has to be the right time in your life. There are so many things that decide, so yeah, I guess it’s the right time for us to come together."

The film was announced on Hrithik’s birthday in 2021. He had tweeted at the time, “Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. All buckled up for this Siddharth Anand joyride."

Meanwhile, Deepika is currently promoting her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The trailer which was released a few days ago shows that the trio is entangled in an intense love triangle. The trailer revealed that Shakun is exploring modern-day relationships in different forms, and is touching upon many complex emotions people go through.

As per the trailer, Aisha (Deepika) and Tia (Ananya) are cousins. While Tia is engaged to Zain (Siddhant), Aisha is with Karan (Dhairya Karwa). They head for a beach vacation together, where a spark ignites between Aisha and Zain. The trailer shows the aftermath of their decision to pursue the spark despite being in different relationships. The film releases on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

