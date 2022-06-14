Deepika Padukone Has A Cameo In Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra? Here's What We Know

If a new report is to be believed, Deepika Padukone could appear in Brahmastra. The claims about Deepika’s cameo come months after Karan Johar confirmed Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the movie. The upcoming sci-fi film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead with Ayan Mukerji at the helm of it. Dharma Productions is set to release the trailer on Wednesday, June 15.

According to BollywoodLife, Deepika Padukone is likely to be seen in the movie in a cameo role. “Deepika Padukone is expected to have a smashing cameo in Brahmastra, and it seems that she readily agreed given her fantastic equation with both Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani," the report claimed.

No details about her role in the movie are yet revealed and the team of Brahmastra is yet to address these claims. Meanwhile, Karan and Ayan recently revealed that Chiranjeevi is associated with the Telugu version of the film. Karan took to Instagram on Monday and shared behind-the-scenes footage of Chiranjeevi lending his voice for the film.

Speaking about his association, Karan took to Instagram and wrote, “Welcome to Team Brahmāstra, Chiranjeevi Sir! So grateful and honoured to have you lend your voice to the Telugu version of the film. Making this family only stronger with your boundless talent and grandeur!Watch out for his great rendition of our Trailer in the Telugu version, out on June 15th!"

Brahmastra marks Alia and Ranbir’s first film. The movie has been in the making for over five years and has been delayed a few times. Besides Alia and Ranbir, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The film is scheduled to release in September. The film is being presented by RRR and Baahubali director SS Rajamouli in the Southern languages.

