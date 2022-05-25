Deepika Padukone Has Major Oops Moment on Cannes Red Carpet As She Walks in Giant Orange Gown; Watch

Deepika Padukone never fails to remind us that she’s a fashion icon whenever she steps out on a red carpet. However, the actress’ red carpet appearance on Tuesday at the Cannes Film Festival turned out to be quite a struggle.

Deepika showed up in a giant orange gown with a train and was seen struggling to walk in the sculpted ensemble. Deepika, who is a part of the Cannes jury this year, posed with her fellow jury members at the event as they attended the screening of the film, L’innocent. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of her look from the festival.

Deepika Padukone has been taking the internet by storm with her back-to-back stylish appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. On Monday, Deepika dazzled in a full-length black embellished gown by Louis Vuitton. Deepika was recently announced as the brand ambassador of the French luxury fashion house. Deepika’s gown featured a plunging neckline, noodle straps and a subtle floor-dusting train. She rocked smokey eyes with smudged kohl.

For the opening ceremony of the Cannes, Deepika chose a black and gold shimmery saree by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Deepika had her hair tied in a bun and accessorised it with a golden hairband. The actress opted for a dramatic look with kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips, and contoured cheeks.

Deepika is a part of a nine-member jury that will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honours at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28. The other jury members include actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier.

