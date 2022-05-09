Deepika Padukone Has the Cutest Reply to Ranveer Singh Calling Himself Silly: You’re My Fellow

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are back with their social media PDA and fans are loving it. The actor has been sharing several funky snaps from his photoshoots to promote his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In one of his latest photo dumps, Ranveer called himself silly, and Deepika’s reply to it is winning everyone’s hearts. In the photos, he can be seen dressed in a yellow outfit.

Sharing the post, the actor wrote, “Yellow yellow, silly fellow 💛." Taking to the comment section, his wife Deepika Padukone wrote, “Yellow yellow, you’re my fellow…😁❤️." As of now, her comment has received more than 1,600 likes.

Take a look at the post:

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in November 2018 after dating each other for several years.

In a recent interview, Ranveer Singh talked about his love for kids. He was asked if he had a daughter, what would he name her. To this, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor revealed that he is fascinated by unique names and has been discussing baby names with Deepika. The actor further revealed that he also has a list of baby names ready.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar which also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film is slated to hit theatres on May 13. Apart from this, he has also been shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead. Next, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, also has a series of projects lined up. She will make a special appearance in Ranveer’s Cirkus. The actress will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for the film Pathaan. Apart from these, she also has Project K and Fighter in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.