After celebrating the success of Pathaan, director Siddharth Anand has begun working on his next, Fighter. The highly anticipated aerial action entertainer stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. Earlier in the day, the duo were seen jetting off to an undisclosed location for the shoot.

Deepika kept it comfy in a black pullover teamed with denims. She styled her look with an oversized multi-coloured jacket. A pair of black boots and sunglasses tied her whole look together. She donned one of her brightest smiles, as the paparazzi captured her.

Hrithik, on the other hand, looked uber cool in an all black outfit. He donned a T-shirt and paired it with joggers. He completed his look with black shades and a cap. At the airport, he also met actor Akshay Oberoi who also plays a pivotal role in the film. Both of them hugged and even posed for the pictures.

Akshay Oberoi will be seen playing the role of an air force officer in the. Earlier, the actor expressed his excitement for coming on board for the film. “I have worked with Deepika before in Piku and it’s nice to work again. Hrithik’s dedication towards work is quite infectious. I can feel it already."

Hrithik Roshan had earlier revealed details about this upcoming film. “We are shooting with real fighter jets. It has been so inspiring just being around the Indian Air Force. There is so much to learn from their body language, decorum, the discipline, their courage and intelligence. I am very glad that I got to experience that myself."

Fighter is slated to release on January 2024.

Speaking of Siddharth Anand’s last film Pathaan, it starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film, which released on January 25, went on to become a commercial blockbuster. It has already minted 400 crores at the ticket window.

Reacting to the success, Siddharth had earlier shared with ETimes,“It’s a little surreal. I’ve just been happy to be just a part of the industry and to be able to make films, because I don’t know anything else. And now you’re being credited with so much more, you know, like bringing cinemas back, single screens back, bringing box office back, audiences back… So I really don’t know how to react to all these all these tags. I’m just happy that I have my next job in place. And I can continue making films."

