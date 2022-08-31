Deepika Padukone Hypes Up Hubby Ranveer Singh as He Bags Best Actor Award for 83

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor Award at the 67th Filmfare Awards 2022 for his film 83. The awards were handed out on Tuesday evening. Singh portrayed the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial. After his win, Deepika Padukone took to social media to congratulate his actor-husband on his win.

The actress shared a photo of Ranveer proudly flaunting the ‘Black Lady.’ He is dressed in a white shirt which he paired with a dapper red suit and pants of the same colour. Ranveer was also the host for the evening. Sharing it, Deepika hyped up her husband and wrote, “Simply the best.Better than all the rest." Ranveer replied, “Oh, Baby………. "

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was handed out the Best Actress Award for her film Mimi. Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar were announced as the best actors in the supporting role (male and female) category for the Laxman Utekar directorial.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s film Shershah was declared the Best Film. Director Vishnuvardhan took home the award for best director for the biographical war film based on the life of Vikram Batra, martyred in the Kargil war.

Talking of Ranveer, he was also the host for the evening and enthralled the audiences with his energetic performance. The 37-year-old actor danced to Khalibali from his film Padmaavat and set the stage on fire. Ranveer’s choice of outfits for the night was picture-perfect for the awards. The actor initially took to the stage in a bright and kitschy purple outfit and then underwent several ensemble changes as the night progressed.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in the pipeline.

