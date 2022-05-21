Deepika Padukone Is A Bombshell in Mini Jacket Dress As She Attends Formal Dinner at Cannes 2022

Cannes Film Festival marked its 75th edition this year, and the Indian contingent came out in large numbers. As the festival returned to the South of France in celebration of films all over the world, it brought an array of members and figures of cinema and media under one roof. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Valentino couture look to Hina Khan’s tempting avatar, Indian celebrities’ aced the fashion game at the red carpet event. And can we overlook the several breathtaking and unforgettable looks, Deepika Padukone treated us with? Well, it is not over yet as the actor donned another high-fashion look as she attended a formal dinner. For the occasion, she chose to dress from head to toe in Louis Vuitton.

Deepika attended the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner on the sidelines of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor, who is the House Ambassador of Louis Vuitton, came dressed in an edgy look from the shelves of the luxury fashion house itself. Her dinner look was modern chic style. The actor opted for a uber-cool beige jacket dress. The mini jacket dress was adorned with metallic button-up details and a zipper enclosure on the front. The ensemble had raised collars, half-length billowy sleeves, a mini hem, pockets on either side, a baggy silhouette, and structured lining. She paired the outfit with knee-high chocolaty brown boots and a sling bag.

To accessories her look, Deepika kept it minimal with just a gold colour statement chain. Her tresses were given a beachy touch with slight waves. Her makeup was all about those smokey eyes, and the perfectly contoured cheeks. Even in the uber-cool jacket dress, Deepika looked glamorous as ever. She posed for the shutterbugs and flashed her million-dollar smile.

As soon as the pictures and videos of the actor started circulating online, fans and fashion enthusiasts fell in love with her chic look.

