Deepika Padukone is a 'Certified Hawty' According to Ranveer Singh; Check Out Their Social Media PDA

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s social media PDA is all things adorable. Their comments on each other’s posts and the way the couple hype up each other is a sweet reminder of their strong bond. Recently, when Deepika asked her followers which one of the two selfies looked nice, Ranveer had the perfect reply. The actress took to Instagram to share two selfies- one with a cap on that hid her eyes and another without it and asked her followers, “Cap…Or no cap!?"

Ranveer took to the comment section to write, “Shawty is a Certified Hawty No Capppp"

Meanwhile, Ranveer made his television debut with the quiz show The Big Picture. On the show, the actor shared some intricate details about his personal life. The 36-year-old opened up about his plans to start a family with Deepika Padukone. Ranveer also revealed that he has even shortlisted a few names.

During the show, Ranveer termed Deepika his emotional support, adding that the actress even gave him tips for the show. Apart from the show, Ranveer has a series of films lined up. He will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Deepika, on the other hand, will also co-star with Ranveer in 83. She also has a Shakun Batra’s untitled movie in her kitty in which she will be seen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Then she will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in which she will star opposite Hrithik Roshan. The star will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will also star John Abraham in the lead role. She also has the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

