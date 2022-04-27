Deepika Padukone Is on Cannes Film Festival Jury Along With Vincent Lindon, Rebecca Hall, Others

Actor Deepika Padukone will be a part of the competition jury at the Cannes Film Festival this year. French actor Vincent Lindon will be the president of the jury for the 75th edition, which kicks off next month. Lindon, who won the 2015 Best Actor award at Cannes for The Measure of a Man, starred in last year’s Palme d’Or winner ‘Titane’.

Joining him on the jury panel along with Deepika are actor-director Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier. The jury will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honours at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28.

According to reports, Deepika, who has been a red carpet regular at the Cannes film festival since 2017, is expected to walk for all ten days.

In a statement, posted on the official website of the festival, Lindon said, “It is a great honour and source of pride to be entrusted, in the midst of the tumult of all the events we are going through in the world, with the splendid, weighty task of chairing the Jury of the 75th International Cannes Film Festival." “With my jury, we will strive to take the best possible care of the films of the future, all of which carry the same secret hope of courage, loyalty and freedom, with a mission to move the greatest number of women and men by speaking to them of their common wounds and joys. Culture helps the human soul to rise and hope for tomorrow."

The Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 17-28.

