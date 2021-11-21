Deepika Padukone Keen on Starring Opposite Ranveer Singh in Baiju Bawra, SLB Still Wants Alia Bhatt: Report

Deepika Padukone who has acted in several Sanjay Leela Bhansali films with her hubby Ranveer Singh wants to star with him in Baiju Bawra as well. The couple was seen in films like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat. Now reports state that she wants to do another film with SBL opposite the love of her life. It is being said that the filmmaker has eyes on Alia Bhatt for the female lead in the film.

A recent report in Bollywood Hungama state that Alia, who is doing Gangubai Kathiawadi with Bhansali read the script and wants to do the film for free. According to the same report, Deepika, too, wanted to star in Gangubai Kathiawadi. “The heroine for Baiju Bawra is not final. It’s likely to be Alia Bhatt. She read the script and offered to do the film for free. Deepika was also keen to do Gangubai Kathiawadi. But at that point of time, Bhansali wanted Alia only. Now Deepika has her heart set on Baiju Bawra. She insists only she can play the role Meena Kumari played in the original," the publication quoted a source close to the films.

However, in August this year, Bollywood Hungama had reported that the actress has lost the film because she demanded equal pay.

A source quoted in Bollywood Hungama said, “Apparently, Deepika wants the same remuneration as her husband. Not a penny more, not a penny less." They further added, “In a way, it works out for the better. Four Ranveer – Deepika films in a row from Sanjay Leela Bhansali would have been excessive, don’t you think?"

Baiju Bawra is the remake of the 1952 film of the same name, starring Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari. The film chronicled the story of a young musician who challenged musical maestro Tansen in Mughal ruler Akbar’s court.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has multiple projects lined up. She will be starring with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Deepika also has Shakun Batra’s untitled movie in her kitty in which she will be seen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in which she will star opposite Hrithik Roshan. Deepika will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will also star John Abraham in the lead role. She also has the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

