Deepika Padukone Lights Up Instagram As She Shares BTS Videos of Her New Ad, Calls It ‘Pure Joy’

Deepika Padukone is busy promoting her skin-care brand. On Friday evening, she posted some stunning BTS pictures and videos from her latest ad shoot. The first picture features the actress applying the product to her face. The video on the second slide shows the actress getting ready for the shoot but she starts giggling when a crew member accidentally opens a matchbox upside down. In one photo, one can see Deepika sitting gracefully before the candle. While other pictures and videos show Deepika in her element as she can be seen dancing joyously with a team member, posing for the camera, and dubbing for the ad.

It is evident from the BTS shots that the actress thoroughly enjoyed shooting for the campaign. Although Deepika confirmed it in her caption by penning, “The energy in the last video pretty much sums up how I felt shooting my campaign!” The netizens were left in awe after looking at the adorable moments Deepika shared with her fans. They were all hearts for her smile and bombarded the comments section with compliments.

Advertisement

An Instagrammer wrote, “Why are you so darn cute *screams into the pillow*.” Another user commented, “Oh my God you are always beautiful.” A third user commented, “You are looking so good and gorgeous."

Take a look at the post:

Deepika Padukone is busy shooting for her new projects. She has Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor lined up.

Earlier this month, she shared a blockbuster poster of Pathaan and confirmed the release date – January 25, 2023.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone will play the role of a RAW agent in Pathaan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here