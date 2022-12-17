Deepika Padukone Makes First Appearance Amid Besharam Rang Controversy As She Jets Off for FIFA Finals

Deepika Padukone has been making the headlines lately for the song Besharam Rang from her and Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan. While one section of the audience is loving it, others have criticised it. Amid the controversy, the actress made her first public appearance as she headed towards the airport to jet off to Qatar for FIFA World Cup Finals. Deepika will be unveiling the World Cup trophy during the finals. She was spotted at the airport as she flaunted her bright smile.

The actress was seen dressed in a beige coloured windbreaker jacket. As she made her way from her car to the airport, she smiled at the paparazzi and nodded at what they were saying. One of the camerapersons can also be heard asking Deepika to click a selfie with football legend Messi.

About Besharam Ran, the Pathaan song was released earlier this week. While it is trending for its lyrics, the actress’ sensuous dance moves and her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan, a section of the audience has also found it offensive for various reasons. Several Hindu outfits and leaders have taken offence at a saffron outfit donned by Padukone in parts of the song Besharam Rang. BJP MLA Ram Kadam in a tweet in Hindi said that the makers of SRK-starrer Pathaan should clarify their stand over the choice of costumes and added that any film that insults ‘Hindutva’ will not run in Maharashtra.

On the other hand, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra demanded that changes are made and added that if the costumes are not changed, Pathaan will be banned in Madhya Pradesh. Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will release on January 25.

Besides Pathaan, Deepika Padukone will also be seen in Cirkus with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She also has Project K in the pipeline with actor Prabhas.

