Deepika Padukone Makes First Appearance Amid Controversy, Shah Rukh Khan Says Pathaan is Very Patriotic

Deepika Padukone has been making the headlines lately for the song Besharam Rang from her and Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan. While one section of the audience is loving it, others have criticised it. Amid the controversy, the actress made her first public appearance as she headed towards the airport to jet off to Qatar for FIFA World Cup Finals. Deepika will be unveiling the World Cup trophy during the finals. She was spotted at the airport as she flaunted her bright smile.

Read: Deepika Padukone Makes First Appearance Amid Besharam Rang Controversy As She Jets Off for FIFA Finals

Advertisement

Pathaan, which is set to hit the theatres on January 25 next year, is already facing bans and boycotts calls on social media. Several Hindu organisations have taken issue with Deepika wearing a sensual orange monokini in the song. It has triggered protests by Hindu outfits in several parts of India. However, during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter on Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan proclaimed that the upcoming film is ‘patriotic… but in an action way’.

Read: ‘Pathaan is Very Patriotic’, Says Shah Rukh Khan Amid Raging Controversy Around Besharam Rang

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s song Pathaan has been marred with controversy ever since it was dropped earlier this week. Now, actor Mukesh Khanna weighed in on the debate and slammed the song. The Shaktiman actor said that ours is not a western country that allows everything. He also slammed the censor board for passing such films.

Read: Besharam Rang: Mukesh Khanna Says Pathaan Song Can ‘Mess Up With the Minds of Youth’

Advertisement

Avatar: The Way of Water hit theatres on Friday, December 16. The film received majorly positive reviews from all and also ruled the box office on its opening day. As reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Avatar 2 earned Rs 41 crore on its opening day in India.

Read: Avatar The Way of Water Earns Rs 41 Cr In India On Its Opening Day, Fails To Beat Avengers Endgame

Pushpa: The Rise became one of the biggest blockbusters of the year when it was first released. Allu Arjun’s stellar performance matched with impressive characterisation, action sequences, direction and musical score was widely received by the audience and the critics. It also piqued the interest of fans as they have been eagerly waiting for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. With the action film clocking a year, fans are celebrating the day by remembering the iconic pair of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna and the two chartbusters from Pushpa, Srivalli and Oo Antava.

Advertisement

Read: Pushpa: Fans Celebrate One Year of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Blockbuster Film

Read all the Latest Movies News here