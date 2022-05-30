Deepika Padukone Makes Stylish Appearance at the Airport as She Returns From Cannes 2022, Watch

Deepika Padukone, after fulfilling her jury duties at the Cannes Film Festival this year, returned to India on Monday, May 30, and as usual, the Bollywood diva is serving some serious fashion goals. On Monday afternoon, Deepika was clicked at the airport as she returned from Cannes. She made a stylish appearance in a pastel green suit. She paired her white top with a green jacket and trousers of the same colour. She was also seen carrying a Louis Vuitton bag. Before stepping inside her car, Deepika smiled and waved at the paparazzi.

Deepika Padukone was a part of a nine-member jury that picked the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honours at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28. The other jury members included actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier.

Deepika Padukone never missed the mark with her outfits at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. At the closing ceremony of the same, the actress chose a fusion ruffled saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The actress took to her Instagram to share the look in which she signed off from the festival. She was oozing elegance as she opted for ethnic wear for the final day. She paired it up with a pearl collar, also by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, which was the highlight of the look. The actress completed the look with round studs and opted for a sleek bun.

Other Bollywood stars who attended the Cannes Film Festival this year include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nayanthara, and Helly Shah among others. India was also the Country of Honour this year at the film festival.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has a number of projects lined up. The actress, who was recently seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. She will also share the screen with Hrithik Roshan for Fighter, and with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan for Nag Ashwin’s next.

