Deepika Padukone Makes Most Stylish Appearance In Leather Pants at Airport; See Pics

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has worn many great airport outfits over the years, and the main takeaway is always that they’re relatable. She keeps things casual and practical for flights, just like most people do. Sneakers, leggings, oversize outerwear and T-shirts are a few of the basics she always incorporates into her travel outfits. But for her latest flight, Deepika decided to opt for a rather glamorous look.

Deepika donned a pair of burgundy leather pants with a white knotted crop shirt. She looked ultra-glamorous and stylish in those black heels and wavy hair. The actress completed her look with a black handbag and a choker-style neckpiece. Check out her latest airport look here:

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

On the work front, Deepika is set to co-star with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, in 83, which will hit the theatres on Christmas this year. She also has a Shakun Batra’s untitled movie in her kitty in which she will be seen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Then she will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. Deepika will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will also star John Abraham in the lead role. She also has the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer recently became owners of a house worth Rs22 crore in Alibaug. According to Architectural Digest, the couple purchased the property through their firms– KA Enterprises LLP where Deepika is a partner and RS Worldwide Entertainment Private Limited where Ranveer is a director. The bungalow comes with 5 bedrooms and covers a plot of 2.25 acres in a village called Mapgaon, which is close to Kihim beach in the Maharashtrian coastal region. The couple’s vacation house is at Satirje, which is also known as the billionaires’ street in Alibaug.

