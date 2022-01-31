Deepika Padukone On Infidelity And Cheating, Says 'People Make Mistakes': 'Many Factors Come Into Play'

Deepika Padukone shared her opinion on infidelity and cheating and said that while it is a ‘deal-breaker’ for her, there are a bunch of factors that come into play. Deepika will be seen in Gehraiyaaan next week. The film deals with infidelity in modern-day relationships. The trailer revealed that Deepika plays Tia who cheats on her partner with Zain, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film also stars Ananya Panday.

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Deepika was asked what she do if she found out that her partner is cheating on her. The actress explained, “It’s a deal-breaker for me. Though I feel like it’s far more complicated than just giving a straightforward answer like ‘Oh it’s a deal-breaker for me’, I think there are so many factors that come into play. Like ‘how much does that relationship mean to you,’ ‘how much are both people willing to work at it,’ ‘was it a mistake’, ‘is it a habit’, I think there’s just so many things that come into play. People make mistakes. A lot of times people make the choices that they do for various reasons."

The actress added that as a society, people are ‘conditioned to think that infidelity is sort of a bad thing.’ However, if one puts themselves in the shoes of a therapist or cousellor, then they understand ‘why the person did what they did.’ “You start looking at it very differently. This is not to say that I am okay with it and that I am not okay with it," she added.

Deepika in the past had been in a relationship in which her partner cheated on her. The actress, in an interview with Verve in 2010, had said that her past boyfriend, seemingly hinting at Ranbir Kapoor, had cheated on her and she had caught him ‘red-handed.’ “The first time he cheated on me, I thought there was something wrong with me or the relationship, but when someone makes a habit of it, you know the problem lies with him. Yet I was foolish enough to give him a second chance because he begged and pleaded, despite the fact that everyone around me said he was still straying," she said. They eventually broke up. Deepika is now married to Ranveer Singh.

