Deepika Padukone on 'Difficult' Covid-19 Battle: 'I Was Unrecognisable Due to Steroids'

Deepika Padukone recently opened up about the “difficult phase" when she was infected with Covid-19. The actress revealed that she was “physically unrecognisable" at that time.

Deepika Padukone had tested positive for Covid-19 in May last year. While the actress never posted any Covid-19 update while recovering, she has now opened up about her experience battling the deadly virus.

Speaking to Film Companion, Deepika Padukone revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic changed her fundamentally as a person. During the first lockdown in 2020, the Om Shanti Om actress was with her husband Ranveer Singh. The second lockdown was not that easy for her as she, along with her entire family in Bengaluru had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She said, “I think lockdown one was very, very different. It was all of us trying to figure what had come upon us. And trying to understand how to navigate our lives around this new wave. Lockdown two was also very different because everyone in my family, including me had Covid at the same time."

Talking about how Covid-19 changed her, she further added, “Life after Covid changed for me because physically, I was unrecognisable completely… I think (due to) the medication I was given, the steroids that I was put on. So Covid in itself was weird, your body feels different, your mind feels different. I felt that when I had the illness it was still okay but after that, I needed to take two months off work because my mind wasn’t working. The phase for me was very, very difficult."

Deepika Padukone was last seen in sports drama 83 as Romi Dev alongside Ranveer Singh, who played the titular role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.

