Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif Opposite Kartik Aaryan in Kabir Khan’s Next?

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most beloved actors in the Hindi film industry. In recent years, the 31-year-old has emerged as a top choice for prominent filmmakers in Bollywood. Kartik has cultivated a huge fan base through his acting chops, comic timing, and charming personality.

Post the success of Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, there is tremendous buzz about the actor’s next project on social media. If reports are to be believed, Kartik Aaryan’s next project will feature a leading Bollywood diva. As per reports, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are the two female actresses being considered for Kartik Aaryan’s next film which will be helmed by Kabir Khan.

Reports suggest that due to his recent success, makers are looking to cast a prominent actress opposite Kartik Aaryan in his future project. Kartik’s fans are excited at the prospect of seeing their hero romance either Deepika or Katrina.

Kartik Aaryan recently starred in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film wreaked havoc at the worldwide box office and grossed around Rs 250 crore. The horror comedy featured a talented cast which included Kiara Advani and Tabu.

After delivering blockbusters like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, trade analysts are touting Kartik as one of the most bankable actors.

Kartik has several projects in his kitty right now. The handsome hunk will don a pilot’s uniform in Hansal Mehta’s upcoming movie, Captain India. Recently, Kartik Aaryan shared the first look of the movie on social media

Kartik will be seen in the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun-starrer Allu Vaikunthapuramulo. Titled Shehzada, the film will star Kriti Sanon alongside Kartik.

Kartik has also been signed up for Shashanka Ghosh’s romantic thriller film Freddy. Kartik will be seen romancing Alaya F in this film.

