Deepika Padukone Pairs Heels with Socks in Latest Airport Outing, See Pics

Lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are not only known for their acting chops but also for experimenting with their fashion. Though Deepika always makes suave style statements, Ranveer grabs attention with his unusual dressing sense. Talking about Deepika, her airport looks, which mostly consist of baggy outfits, always keep her in the news. Recently, she was clicked at a private airport, in a blue oversized printed denim jacket with a light pair of blue jeans. But what attracted the attention of the netizens was that the actress wore black sandals with white socks.

A celebrity photographer shared Deepika’s airport look on Instagram.

Take a look:

While many showered love on their “stylish stunning queen,” a couple of users were not impressed with the actress wearing socks and heels, calling it a “fashion disaster”. Questioning her style statement, one of the users asked, “What’s with the heels?”, while another wrote, “Why those kitten heels with white socks.” “Why does she think socks with heels is style??,” a third asked.

Some even mocked that her style has been affected due to Ranveer. One of the comments on the post read, “Ranveer ka asar ho gaya hai.. Ab to lagta designer bhi same hi hai inka (It appears that Ranveer has impacted her style, looks like their designer is also the same now).”

Though the fashion critics on the internet might not be impressed with Deepika wearing socks and heels, the combo has received a thumbs up on the runways. Wearing socks with sandals, the so-called ‘normal look’, is back in fashion and is trendy now.

In a 2017 interview, Deepika said that sometimes people might like what she wears and sometimes they don’t. The actress asserted that either way she is dressing for herself, so as long as she is having fun nothing else matters.

