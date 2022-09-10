Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Sara Ali Khan Attend Ganpati Celebrations at CM Eknath Shinde's Home

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s Ganpati celebrations were star-studded, to say the least as actors like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone graced the event. They were accompanied by one of the most gorgeous young Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan, along with her friend Orhan Awatramani– who is also a social media sensation. Recently, the social media aficionado took to Instagram to post a series of pictures from the grand event and we couldn’t help but appreciate the attendee’s style statements.

Take a look at the stories here.

Ranveer wore a red silk kurta which he paired with a red and white embroidered Nehru jacket. He completed the outfit with a pair of tailored white pyjamas. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone looked her stunning best, clad in a velvet deep green kurta with heavy zari and stone work on the neckline and sleeves. The Gehraiyaan actress let her hair remain tied in a messy updo–the perfect example of a low-effort hairstyle for maximum glam. She accentuated the outfit with a pair of gorgeous Kundan statement earrings and chose a smokey-eye look, nude lipstick, and a hint of blush on her cheeks.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan chose a subtle but chic look for the event. The Atrangi Re actor was clad in a monochrome yellow salwar suit with a matching dupatta. She kept her make-up look subtle as well, opting for nude lipstick and peachy eyeshadow. Her friend Orhan wore a purple shirt and paired it with white trousers. Additionally, Bollywood actor Varun Sharma of Fukrey fame was also part of the attendees.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Cirkus, a Rohit Shetty film. He also wrapped up the shoot of the Karan Johar directed-Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Deepika will star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan.

