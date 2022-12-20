Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Are Together Forever & Actress Says It, Loud & Clear, in Latest Post

Deepika Padukone has shut all wild rumours surrounding her marriage with her latest Instagram post featuring her “rock", actor Ranveer Singh. Deepika reposted one of Ranveer’s Instagram stories that showed the couple embracing in each other’s arms at Qatar’s Lusail stadium, where the duo watched the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France.

Before the final match, Deepika unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy along with former Spanish player Iker Casillas. Showering praise on his wife, Ranveer shared several pictures and videos on his Instagram stories from the stadium and called Deepika his “asli trophy (real trophy)". He also shared a video in which he said with pride, “World Cup trophy ke saath meri trophy (my trophy with the world cup trophy)." Deepika has now reposted Ranveer’s stories and wrote: “A couple that watches a FIFA World Cup Final together, stays together…"

In another video that Ranveer shared on Instagram, the actor was seen holding on to Deepika until the winning goal was hit. When Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel came forward to aim at the goal post during the penalty shoot-out, Ranveer couldn’t help but hold on to Deepika tight. Once the goal was hit, the couple celebrated with hugs.

Meanwhile, pictures and videos of Deepika Padukone unveiling the golden trophy went insanely viral on social media. In the glimpses, Deepika was seen in a glamourous avatar as she unveiled the trophy. For the special moment, Deepika opted for a white shirt topped with a golden brown jacket. She appeared to be wearing a black skirt underneath it. She tied her hair back into a bun for a sleek look.

While Deepika pulled off the look with utmost confidence, her fans were not very impressed with the outfit Louis Vitton put together for her.

