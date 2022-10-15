Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Create Stir With Live Social Media PDA, Rubbish Separation Rumours

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are leaving no stone unturned to show the world that all is well between them. The Bollywood power couple recently sparked separation rumours after some unconfirmed media reports and tweets claiming the same went viral on the internet.

Recently, Ranveer Singh went live on Instagram. Needless to say, thousands of fans joined the live session to watch their beloved star. Deepika, who is relatively active on Instagram, once again dispelled the speculations of their separation as she interacted with her husband during his live session and their cute PDA had the fans drooling over them.

The actress dropped playful comments on the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor’s live session and wrote, “Working up an appetite I see… (googly eyes emoji)". Deepika further asked Ranveer which traffic signal he has reached.

Advertisement

Deepika recently spoke about Ranveer for the first time since separation rumours emerged. Deepika recorded a special podcast with former actress and philanthropist Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Deepika gushed about Ranveer on the podcast and even said that he’d be happy to see her back. Deepika has been quite busy with multiple work commitments. She recently walked the ramp for Paris Fashion Week for the renowned brand Louis Vuitton.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The actress revealed that she and Ranveer have been away from home for quite some time due to work. “My husband was at a music festival for a week and he’s just come back. So, he’s gonna be happy to see my face," Deepika said.

Advertisement

Recently, it was reported that all was not well between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. It all started after a viral Tweet claimed that the two actors’ marriage seemed to have hit a rough patch. However, later, Ranveer hinted that such reports were mere rumours after he attended the FICCI Frames fast track event where he spoke about 10 years of togetherness with Deepika. “Touchwood… We met and started dating in 2012… so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika," he said.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here