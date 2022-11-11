Deepika Looks Red Hot With Ranveer; Samantha-Naga Chaitanya Reunite For Film After Divorce?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were the ultimate power couple at an award function in Mumbai on Thursday night. Deepika dazzled in a fiery red power suit which she wore over a crisscross-revealing top whereas Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a black blazer and printed pants with a pinch of multi-colored elements in the outfit. Needless to say, Ranveer and Deepika’s fans were elated to see them together after a long time.

In a heartbreaking turn of events, television actor Anand Vir Surryavanshi, better known as Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi in the industry died earlier in the day. The actor, who was seen in shows such as Ssshhhh…Koi Hai and Sufiyana Ishq Mera, died at the age of 46. ANI reported, “Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away while working out at a gym in Mumbai today. His body has been taken to Kokilaben Hospital and Oshiwara Police has been informed. Case yet to be registered, legal process has begun."

Janhvi Kapoor never leaves a single opportunity to slay, be it in a western outfit or an ethnic wear. The actress’ fashion game is always on top. Most recently, the actress was spotted donning a stunning sequin lehenga which appeared too heavy. However, it was her footwear that caught the internet’s attention. In a video, shared by a Bollywood paparazzo, the actress can be seen struggling while walking in the lehenga. Netizens noticed Janhvi was wearing a pair of slip-on with the lehenga which left a section of the internet in splits. One user wrote, “Cleaning drive." Another one commented, “Janhvi’s chappals," alongside a bunch of laughter emojis.

The Pataudi princess aka Sara Ali Khan is yet again travelling and she has shared pictures of herself at breathtaking locations. These pics will surely make you pack your bags and leave for vacation! The Love Aaj Kal actress took to Instagram on Friday and posted a couple of stunning pics of herself. The first sees her resting on bench in sexy monokini, followed by a photo of her posing while standing on a tree and the next is a snap of Sara meditating near sea. The last one is a capture of Sara as she poses amid snow clad mountains. Taking to the captions, she wrote, “’…and then, I have nature and art and poetry, and if that is not enough, what is enough?’- Vincent van Gogh."

If rumours are to be believed, exes Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu could reunite for a project. According to BollywoodLife, a source informed that both Samantha and Naga are genuinely professional, and they might even work together on a project. The source revealed, “They know that they will sell together and with the way he has shown concern towards her, he has proved that he still considers her a friend. They appear to be in a place where they can let the bygones be bygones and work together professionally."

