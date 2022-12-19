Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan and Farah Khan Light Up FIFA World Cup Finals

Bollywood celebrities, much like any other fan elsewhere in the world, were also enthusiastic about the FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina. Ever since the tournament began, the B-town has been fervently supporting and cheering for their favourite teams on social media. Aside from the galaxy of football stars on the pitch, the finale last night saw a slew of Bollywood stars in attendance to watch Argentina win against France in a nerve-wracking match. From Deepika Padukone to Kartik Aaryan, here’s a look at the list of celebrities who attended the World Cup finals.

Deepika Padukone

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy. Deepika along with Iker Casillas revealed the trophy in a custom-made Louis Vuitton trophy trunk.

Farah Khan

Filmmaker Farah Khan attended the World Cup finals with her son Czar Kunder. She shared glimpses from her time there on her Instagram handle.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh joined his wife-actress Deepika Padukone in Qatar for the World Cup. Earlier, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he was on his way to watch the game.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan was among the many celebrities who visited Qatar to watch the finals. He shared glimpses from his time and mentioned that his wish to see the World Cup has been completed.

Nora Fatehi

Advertisement

Nora Fatehi has been a part of the football carnival since the beginning. She performed at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup and shared glimpses of the same.

Aayush Sharma

Loveyatri fame Aayush Sharma was joined by his wife Arpita Khan and kids at the FIFA World Cup finals. The actor shared a video on his social media handle and by the looks of it seems like the Aayush was quite close to the football pitch.

Anand Ahuja

Anand Ahuja is a football fanatic and his Instagram handle is proof. He shared a picture of him along with his friend from the stadium.

Mammootty

Mammootty also attended the World Cup as he shared a selfie of himself and the football pitch.

Argentina won the FIFA 2022, 36 years after their last victory in 1986.

Read all the Latest Movies News here