Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Look No Less Than Royalty At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Engagement

It was not just Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who grabbed eyeballs, Katrina Kaif left everyone stunned too at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement.

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 00:16 IST

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement was a star-studded affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement was a star-studded affair.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved Bollywood couples for a reason. The two actors never fail to set relationship goals each time they share pictures online or are spotted in public. On Thursday too, Deepika and Ranveer grabbed everyone’s attention as they arrived for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement.

DeepVeer posed for the paparazzi as they flaunted their respective traditional outfits and looked no less than royalty. Deepika wore a red and golden saree and accessorised her look with a pearl and emerald necklace with matching earrings. She also tied her hair into a bun and looked breathtakingly gorgeous. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh looked dapper as always in a shimmery black bandhgala which he over with a kurta and pants.

It was not just Deepika and Ranveer who grabbed eyeballs, Katrina Kaif left everyone stunned too. She arrived for the grand ceremony alone and was seen sporting a heavily embroidered white outfit. Needless to say, she looked prettiest of all.

Katrina Kaif also won everyone’s heart with her white outfit. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Among others, Sara Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Meezaan Jaffrey, Aishwarya Rai, Kiran Rao, Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham were also snapped as they arrived for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement. Varun Dhawan was also papped as he arrived with his wife Natasha Dalal. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also attended the ceremony with his wife. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor also arrived together.

Sara Ali Khan wore a heavily embroidered white and silver sharara and completed her look with a handbag of the same colour. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were also seen holding hands as they posed for the paparazzi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Filmmaker Karan Johar also looked dapper as always as he sported traditional outfit for Anant and Radhika’s engagement. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anant is the son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita. While Radhika is Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant’s daughter.

first published: January 19, 2023, 23:28 IST
last updated: January 20, 2023, 00:16 IST
