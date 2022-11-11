Deepika Padukone Rocks Bra Top With Pantsuit in 1st Appearance With Ranveer Since Separation Rumours

What separation? Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were a power couple as they arrived together at an event in Mumbai on Thursday night. This marked their first joint appearance at any public event since their separation rumours emerged.

Deepika Padukone looked sexy in a fiery red pantsuit which she wore over a crisscross revealing top. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a black blazer and printed pants with a pinch of multi-colored elements in the outfit. Needless to say, Ranveer and Deepika’s fans were elated to see them together after a long time.

One fan wrote, “India’s most loved couple and Asia’s richest couple." Another one said, “Most powerful couple in India." “They complement each other so much, are definitely made for each other," wrote a third user.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently prompted separation rumours after some unconfirmed media reports and tweets claiming the same went viral on the internet. However, the duo dispelled those speculations with their social media PDA.

Deepika also spoke about Ranveer recently for the first time since separation rumours emerged. Deepika recorded a special podcast with former actress and philanthropist Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. In the podcast, Deepika gushed about Ranveer and even said that he’d be happy to see her home once he was back from work.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Cirkus along with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will hit theatres in December this year. Besides Circus, he will also be sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has several big releases in her pipeline. She will be sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. Besides this, she has also been shooting for Project K which stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan too. Deepika will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern.

