Indian cinema has provided us with some fantastic films to remember, as well as some lovely couples to look up to. Bollywood couples are known for raising the bar for falling in love and creating their own fairytales, and their own love stories have won the hearts of their fans over the years. Here is a list of some of the most powerful couples in mainstream Indian cinema.

Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone

With some of the epic movies of Bollywood, Ramleela, Padmavat, and Bajirao Mastani, the most favorite couple of B-Town had been dating for almost five years before they got married in 2018. Deepveer, as their fans call them, is well-known for being one of the most entertaining, dynamic, and unique couples around. They are one of the most powerful couples who have set benchmarks and given everyone serious relationship goals. Only they can justify the saying “Love is destiny and pairings are made in heaven" in real life.

Shah Rukh Khan - Gauri Khan

Many relationships in Bollywood fail to stand the test of time, but Shah Rukh and Gauri have been married since 1991. Shah Rukh Khan dated his adolescent love, Gauri Khan, for several years before marrying her. He is without a doubt the most famous Bollywood celebrity of all time, while she is a well-known interior designer in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma

In this fickle world, true love is quite rare. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had met on a commercial shoot for a shampoo brand, and they fell in love. There are very few people who make us believe in true love and prove the power of love at first sight. Their love story had begun in 2013 and the couple had tied the nuptial knot on December 11, 2017, after years of dating.

Shahid Kapoor - Mira Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been the epitome of marital bliss. Mira, although not in the entertainment sector, is quite renowned as a social media influencer, and Shahid, as we all know, never fails to wow us with his acting on the big screen. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding ceremony and the couple often shares cutesy pictures on their social media handles and don’t shy away from flaunting their mushy romance.

Siddharth Roy Kapur-Vidya Balan

Actor Vidya Balan and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur make for one of the most popular couples in the industry. Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur first crossed paths at the Filmfare awards. The two got married in 2012 and since then have been getting stronger in their relationship. The actress and producer hit it off in that first meeting, and they became good friends, which marked the beginning of their love story. While Vidya works in front of the camera, Siddharth stays behind the camera. However, they have one thing in common – their love for films.

