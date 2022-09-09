Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Turn Heads As They Visit Maha CM Eknath Shinde's Home For Ganpati Puja

It was a starry night as several Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s residence for Ganesh puja. Several pictures hit the internet showing that the stars dressed in traditional outfits and offered prayers at the gathering.

For the special night, Deepika Padukone stepped out wearing a gorgeous green outfit with her hair tied into a bun. She styled her outfit with statement earrings. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh stepped out wearing a simple red kurta and white pyjama. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan kept things simple with her pink salwar suit.

Others present at the gathering included Tamannaah Bhatia, Shraddha Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia, Rajkumar Hirani, Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff.

On the work front, Deepika, Ranveer and Sara are busy with their upcoming projects. Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s comedy film, Cirkus, scheduled to release later this year. He recently also completed shooting for Karan Johar’s directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Deepika reunites with her first co-star Shah Rukh Khan for Pathaan. The film also stars John Abraham. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K With Prabhas in the pipeline. She will also be seen in the official remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

As for Sara, she will be seen in a Laxman Utekar directorial along with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. She posted about completing the shooting for the film with an emotional thanksgiving in the caption. This will be Vicky and Sara’s first film together. Sara also has Gaslight, which features Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, in the making. The actors filmed together for the movie in Rajkot, Gujarat. The date for the release of the movie is yet to be out.

