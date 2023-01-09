Deepika-Ranveer Walk Hand-in-Hand at the Airport, Netizens Call Them 'Queen and King'

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who was away for a vacation recently returned to Mumbai and was seen twinning in white at the airport. The couple can be seen walking hand-in-hand when they were clicked by the paparazzi. The actress donned a white dress while the actor was seen pairing a casual white t-short with denim shorts. He also wore a cap to complete his look.

Deepika Padukone celebrated her birthday last week and it seems that the couple jetted off to an undisclosed location to celebrate the actress’ birthday.

Watch the video:

As soon as the paparazzi pages shared the video, fans took to the comment section to shower praise on the couple. One user wrote, “Queen n King" while another user wrote, “Love u guys…..huge huge respect for you❤️"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of Pathaan, which will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen. The film also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role. Pathaan will release on January 25. Besides this, she has Fighter in the pipeline with Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film failed to pull crowds to the theatres and also did not sit well with the critics and the audiences. Next, the actor will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in Shankar’s next.

