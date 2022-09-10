Deepika Padukone Reacts As Alia Bhatt Celebrates Impressive Brahmastra Day 1 Box Office Collection

Deepika Padukone has reacted to Alia Bhatt’s post about Brahmastra’s day 1 box office collection. The Ayan Mukerji film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has recorded a massive Rs 75 crore day 1 collection worldwide on Friday. The box office collections of Brahmastra were shared by Ayan and producer Karan Johar on Instagram. Ayan shared the figures along with a note of gratitude which was later reposted by Alia.

While the Pathaan actress did not drop a comment, she showed her support by liking Alia’s post. Hrithik Roshan, who gave the film a glorious review, also liked the post. A few other stars from the industry congratulated Alia and Ranbir. “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️👏👏 Alia 😍Ranbir," Anil Kapoor commented. Stars also took to the comments section of Karan and Ayan’s posts featuring the box office collection and sent them love. Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️congratulations."

Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, which was released on September 9, is the first in an ambitiously planned trilogy, marks the beginning of a new cinematic universe, ‘The Astraverse’. It focuses on the story of Shiva (Ranbir), a youngster with a superpower to control fire. Dubbed an ‘astra’, Shiva has visions in which he learns that the world is in danger. Unknowingly, he sets off on a journey to not only protect the universe but also to discover his hidden powers.

News18 Showsha’s review of Brahmastra reads: “Brahmastra is a bold and audacious attempt. It is a film that has been percolating in Mukerji’s head for the last ten years. If you can let go of your version and embrace the filmmaker’s – if you’re not the one who’ve apparently made their minds up (thanks to the social media) about the film before seeing it – then Brahmastra is a hugely rewarding experience: rich, soulful and exciting in the way that only comes from seeing the finest cast and crew at work."

