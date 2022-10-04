Deepika Padukone Recalls Hollywood Star Was Impressed With Her English; Says US Visits Would 'Upset' Her

Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular stars in the world. The actress not only has starred in several hit Bollywood movies but has also made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel. If that wasn’t enough, she has also been the ambassador of several international brands, making India proud. However, Deepika in a recent interview revealed that she finds herself in places where people, including a Hollywood celebrity, do not have enough knowledge about India.

The actress, in an interview with Business of Fashion, recalled that she once met a Hollywood actor at a popular party who complimented her English speaking skills. While it felt like a simple compliment at first, the actor went back to the moment much after the interaction and thought that maybe the actor had a notion that Indians don’t speak English.

“I know this actor … I met him at this Vanity Fair party, and he said ‘Hey, by the way, you speak English really well. I didn’t even realise what that meant. And when I came back I said, ‘What do you mean you speak English really well?’ Did he have this notion that we don’t speak English?" she said.

The actress revealed that this wasn’t her only such encounter. She had awkward run-ins with people who do not know much about India often in the US and it would upset her. “It would upset me every time I went to the US," she said, adding, “Some of the things that are said and some of the things that are done just [make it] so obvious that people don’t know the world outside of the world that they live in."

On the work front, Deepika has a slew of movies in the making. The actress will soon be seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, followed by Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas, and the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

