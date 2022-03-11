Deepika Padukone Recalls Meeting SRK for the First Time, Reveals She Didn't Audition for Om Shanti Om

From her debut film Om Shanti Om to Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone has come a long way in Bollywood. In the 2007 release Om Shanti Om, Deepika played a double role - a yesteryear superstar Shantipriya and a modern-day woman named Sandhya and starred alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan. From 2007 to 2022, during this course of time, the actor has given numerous superhits and proved her worth in the industry. She is now one of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood. Deepika has also made waves in Hollywood, and recently, she was featured on the cover of an international magazine. Deepika, in an interview with the outlet, recounted her initial days as an actor, her experience in the film business, and how the opportunity was presented to her ‘on a platter.'

Deepika recalled her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, and describing him as ‘India’s biggest superstar,’ the actor said that she was almost in a daze when she met him for the first time. The star told Allure magazine that she just remembers sitting at the edge of the sofa, being nervous, and just couldn’t even process what was happening.

The actor revealed that the film’s director Farah Khan never even took her audition for the role. She says, that even today, “I look at (the director, Farah Khan) and I’m like, ‘What were you guys thinking?'”

After Om Shanti Om’s premiere, there was no looking back for the actress, however, Deepika said she began “feeling lost" in the industry as more offers came pouring in. “My first experience was almost served to me on a platter. I was so well presented and so well taken care of that I thought that’s just the way it’s going to be; that the director would always make sure that I act well, and that my diction is on point and I’m looking amazing. It took me many, many films to realize that’s not always the case. There’s parts of it that the director will bring, but there’s a lot of it that I need to bring to the table [myself]," she expressed.

Now once again, Deepika is all set to share the screen space with Shah Rukh in Pathaan. The film also stars John Abraham. The crew is currently in Spain, to shoot a song and a segment of the film. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is set to hit the screens on January 25 next year. The actor has too much on her plate, apart from Pathaan, Deepika is working on Project K with Prabhas, he also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline. Deepika is most likely to star in the Hindi adaptation of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

